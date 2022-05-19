UAE weather: forecasters issue warning as dusty conditions persist

Forecasters have issued a weather warning about sandstorms, as dusty conditions persist.

The UAE has been in the grip of these storms since Tuesday.

Official weather stations have been registering hazardous air quality in many areas since, with the scale reaching as high as 684 near Al Ain on Thursday morning.

Experts say anything above 250 has an immediate and heavy effect on health.

The National Centre of Meteorology said it will be hot and dusty on Thursday.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, kicking up dust during the day, especially in the west.

Temperatures will reach 39°C in Abu Dhabi and 38°C in Dubai. It will be warmer in the south, with highs of 45°C.

The hot and dusty conditions will remain for the next few days, with NCM warning of blowing sand and dust until Sunday.

Temperatures will range in the high 30s to 40°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.