Abu Dhabi hospital nurse dies in accident on holiday in Oman

The mother of two from Kerala was killed near Salalah

Khareef Season in Salalah, Oman. Courtesy: Ministry of Tourism – Oman
Gillian Duncan
May 03, 2022

A nurse who worked in Abu Dhabi has died in a road accident on holiday in Oman.

Sheba Mary Thomas, 33, was killed after the car she was travelling in overturned after colliding with a truck on Sunday near Salalah.

The mother of two was from Kerala, local media there reported.

She leaves her elderly parents, husband Sajimon Raju, 35, daughter Evelyn Maria Saji, 5 and son Edvin Samuel Saji, 2.

Seven people suffered serious injuries in the incident, according to reports.

Her son is among those in hospital and is being treated for multiple fractures. Her daughter was uninjured.

PD Thomas, Ms Thomas’s father, said the family was struggling to come to terms with her loss.

The main road from Muscat to Salalah, a popular drive for many travellers from the UAE, Oman and elsewhere, is 1,100km long and about 40 per cent of it is single carriageway.

Every year there are deaths on the road, including tourists who are unfamiliar with the long stretch and changeable weather conditions.

In 2017, police statistics showed that the stretch to Salalah kills an average of 105 people every year - about a quarter of all road deaths in the Sultanate.

Updated: May 03, 2022, 9:53 AM
OmanCleveland ClinicAbu DhabiSalalah Oman
