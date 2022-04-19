These futuristic electric cars will take Moon-bound astronauts to launch pad

Astronauts bound for the Moon will be heading to the launch pad on board futuristic all-electric vehicles.

US space agency Nasa has selected Canoo Technologies Inc to supply crew transportation vehicles for its Artemis lunar exploration missions.

These pod-shaped cars will take astronauts from their crew quarters to the Launch Pad 39B at Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre, a drive of about 14 kilometres.

From there, they will take a historic ride to the Moon on the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft.

It has been more than 50 years since humans have been to the Moon, but the Artemis missions aim to take the next man, first woman and first person of colour to the lunar surface within this decade.

“We are honoured to transport the Artemis crew to the launch site for the first human lunar landing in more than 50 years,” said Tony Aquila, chairman of Canoo.

“The selection of our innovative technologies by Nasa to take a diverse team of American astronauts to the Moon showcases a great commitment to sustainable transportation.

“Our customised vehicles are modular and upgradable throughout their life cycle with a high level of recyclability at end of life.”

The electric vehicle company is producing a range of cars that will be available for the public to buy, including multi-purpose delivery vehicles, pick-up trucks, adventure vehicles and other lifestyle vehicles. However, it is not clear which will be used by Nasa.

The Canoo vehicles are replacing the space agency’s Astrovan fleet, the gleaming silver 1983 vehicles that carried space shuttle crews to the launch pad.

Currently, astronauts launching on SpaceX rockets to the ISS, are taken to the launch pad on Elon Musk’s Tesla vehicles.

Nasa's website says the new fleet will consist of three vehicles designed to take the fully suited astronauts, their support team and equipment.

“The new transports will be based on the company’s all-electric LV models, customised for Nasa’s unique needs, for example, the vehicles are required to seat eight, including four fully suited crew members,” the space agency said.

“The futuristic transports with pod-shaped exteriors will be an environmentally friendly solution, using zero-emissions technology for the next generation of explorers.”

These vehicles would be used to support other prelaunch operations, as well as training and launch countdown rehearsal tests.

Canoo will deliver the fleet to the spaceport no later than June 2023 to support these operations.

No date has been set for the Moon expedition, with the Space launch system rocket currently back in the garage for repairs. Engineers are trying to fix a faulty helium check valve and the source of a hydrogen leak.

Nasa announced on Sunday that the rocket failed three practice countdown test attempts, meaning the Artemis 1 test flight will be likely delayed from this summer.