UAE weather: winds to hit 50kph as temperatures drop

The UAE is in for a dusty and windy start to the week, with rough seas and waves reaching 2.7 metres in height.

The National Centre of Meteorology said north-westerly winds of up to 50 kilometres an hour are expected on Monday. These will be especially strong over the sea. Inland, the wind will blow dust and sand around.

Forecasters issued a rough sea warning for the Arabian Gulf — where waves will reach 2.7m between 6am and 2.30pm. It will also be moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

Fresh Northwesterly winds and strong at times, reaching 50 Km/h and rough to very rough sea with wave height reaching 9 Ft. at times in Arabian Gulf, from 06:00 until 14:30 Monday 18/04/2022. pic.twitter.com/ZFs56oLzc1 — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) April 18, 2022

Temperatures will fall slightly compared to recent days.

The mercury will reach 32°C in Abu Dhabi city and 30°C in Dubai. But conditions will be hotter on southern border areas, with temperatures reaching 39°C.

Temperatures will remain fairly pleasant in the big cities on the coast on Wednesday and Thursday, before rising to the high 30s by Thursday.

They will reach 41°C on Sunday and remain around that level throughout next week.