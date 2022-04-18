UAE weather: winds to hit 50kph as temperatures drop

Early 30s forecast for Abu Dhabi and Dubai early in week, before heating up again

Cloudy skies and windy weather along the Abu Dhabi skyline. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Gillian Duncan
Apr 18, 2022

The UAE is in for a dusty and windy start to the week, with rough seas and waves reaching 2.7 metres in height.

The National Centre of Meteorology said north-westerly winds of up to 50 kilometres an hour are expected on Monday. These will be especially strong over the sea. Inland, the wind will blow dust and sand around.

Forecasters issued a rough sea warning for the Arabian Gulf — where waves will reach 2.7m between 6am and 2.30pm. It will also be moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will fall slightly compared to recent days.

The mercury will reach 32°C in Abu Dhabi city and 30°C in Dubai. But conditions will be hotter on southern border areas, with temperatures reaching 39°C.

Temperatures will remain fairly pleasant in the big cities on the coast on Wednesday and Thursday, before rising to the high 30s by Thursday.

They will reach 41°C on Sunday and remain around that level throughout next week.

Updated: April 18, 2022, 4:26 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: winds to hit 50km as temperatures drop
An image that illustrates this article Generation Start-up: how a UAE mental health app plans to ease 'supermum' pressures
An image that illustrates this article Ruler of Dubai sets out plan to make Expo site a global destination
An image that illustrates this article Hundreds take part in Abu Dhabi walk to mark World Autism Acceptance monthStory gallery icon