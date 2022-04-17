New Dubai court to hear family inheritance cases

A new court in Dubai will be dedicated to hear cases of inheritance.

The decision, by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai aims to further advance the legal system in the emirate.

It is hoped the move will save time, provide flexibility to legal procedures and help to preserve family ties.

Only cases involving values that exceed Dh500,000 ($136,128) will be heard in this court.

Cases must be heard within 30 days from the date of a file being lodging and rulings should be achieved within a year.

Verdicts issued by the court will be final and can only be appealed through submitting a petition.

Cases related to an inheritance claim, if any, will be heard by the same court.

These include any labour, civil, commercial or property cases.

The period of litigation of any case can only be extended in certain circumstances and with approval from the head of court.

A panel of judges from the courts of cessation, appeal and first instance will be formed to handle cases at the new court.

“This court shortens the time wasted in litigation procedures and in referral of cases between specialised courts," Dubai Media office said.