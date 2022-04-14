UAE weather: another hot and sunny day, with temperatures set to reach 45°C

Slightly cooler weather expected at the weekend

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - May 30, 2009: A lady takes refuge from the sun with an umbrella, it was a hot day today in Abu Dhabi. ( Ryan Carter / The National ) *** stock, hot, heat, weather, sun, *** Local Caption *** RC006-HeatHot.JPGRC006-HeatHot.JPGRC006-HeatHot.JPG
Gillian Duncan
Apr 14, 2022

The UAE is set for another hot and sunny day on Thursday, with temperatures reaching 45°C in some areas.

Mercury will hit 41°C in Abu Dhabi city and 40°C in Dubai. The NCM said winds could kick up dust clouds.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman, however, will be calm.

The rest of the week will remain sunny and warm.

Temperatures will drop to the high 30s over the weekend.

They will fall to the mid-30s on Monday, before rising again mid-week.

On Tuesday, the mercury reached 45.7°C in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafrah region, which borders Saudi Arabia.

Temperatures in April have exceeded 40°C, well above the monthly average of around 28°C, according to figures from the National Centre of Meteorology.

The heatwave follows a period of cooler weather and foggy mornings, leading to weather warnings and speed reductions on the country's roads.

Why does the UAE experience so much low-lying fog? - in pictures

Reem Island in Abu Dhabi is covered in 2018. Emmanuel Samoglou / The National

Reem Island in Abu Dhabi is covered in 2018. Emmanuel Samoglou / The National

Updated: April 14, 2022, 5:07 AM
WeatherAbu DhabiDubaiUAE
