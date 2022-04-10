Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with Iran's foreign minister

Ministers discuss bilateral relations, co-operation and ways to enhance ties between the two sides

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has spoken with Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. AP Photo
The National
Apr 10, 2022

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has exchanged Ramadan greetings with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The two ministers spoke on the phone to convey the good wishes, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Amirabdollahian also discussed bilateral relations, co-operation and ways to enhance ties between the two sides.

Iftar is served outside a mosque on the Jazeera State highway in the village of Al Nuba, about 50 kilometres south of Sudan's capital Khartoum. AFP

Updated: April 10, 2022, 4:39 AM
UAESheikh Abdullah bin ZayedIranRamadan 2022
