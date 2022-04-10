Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with Iran's foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has exchanged Ramadan greetings with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The two ministers spoke on the phone to convey the good wishes, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

Read more Ramadan 2022 will be bittersweet

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Amirabdollahian also discussed bilateral relations, co-operation and ways to enhance ties between the two sides.

Ramadan 2022 in the region – in pictures