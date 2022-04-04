Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens Al Ain community centre

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has opened a community centre to serve local residents in Al Ain.

The member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office toured Jebel Hafeet Community Centre, a social hub for people of all ages.

The centre, the eighth of its kind in Al Ain, will offer family services to support the community as well as encourage community engagement and social inclusion.

He was joined by Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of the Department of Community Development and Maryam Al Rumaithi, director general of the Family Development Foundation.

Dr Al Khaili said: “The inauguration of this centre comes as part of efforts to enhance services in the social sector across the emirate by improving quality of life, contributing to social cohesion, and strengthening family values.

"This is particularly important because it is the family that is primarily responsible for instilling the early foundations and principles of education and for promoting tolerance and other positive values among children and future generations."

Ms Al Rumaithi added: "We look forward to a bright future by providing exceptional services and incorporating proactive and long-term plans to achieve qualitative achievements that meet the needs of our society”.