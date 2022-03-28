Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Yair Lapid on first official visit to Israel

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, on Sunday met Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid, during his first official visit to Israel.

During the meeting, they explored ways to enhance relations between the countries within the framework of the Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between the UAE and Israel.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments, including the crisis in Ukraine.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked Mr Lapid for the warm reception and said the two nations shared a common will to strengthen relations and expand their development partnership at various levels.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, meets Yair Lapid, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mohamed Al Khaja, the UAE's ambassador to Israel, also attended the meetings. Wam

UAE-Israeli relations have grown and evolved steadily in many sectors since the accords were signed in August 2020, Sheikh Abdullah said.

He emphasised the importance of building on the accords to achieve peace in the region.

"Consolidating regional and global peace and stability is a primary driver of the UAE's foreign policy and an integral part of its 10 Principles for the Next 50," Sheikh Abdullah said.

"And the UAE is looking forward to working with its regional and global partners to achieve this goal."

The UAE’s ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, also attended the meeting.

Sheikh Abdullah joined the foreign ministers of Morocco, Egypt and Bahrain for a regional summit during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the region.

Iran was expected to dominate the agenda as regional powers look to increase their defence and security co-ordination.