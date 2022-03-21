Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed holds talks with Turkey's foreign minister in UAE

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Monday received his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah received Mr Cavusoglu at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi to discuss the progress of joint cooperation and ways of advancing it for the best interest of the two countries and their people, according to state news agency Wam.

#عبدالله_بن_زايد يستقبل وزير خارجية #تركيا في أبوظبي ويعقدان جلسة مباحثات، جرى خلالها بحث العلاقات الثنائية ومسارات التعاون المشترك الإماراتي التركي وسبل تعزيزه بما يخدم مصلحة البلدين ويعود بالخير على شعبيهما #وام https://t.co/d7mJ0e9dIc pic.twitter.com/NrhLiDYjL5 — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) March 21, 2022

Both ministers also discussed the latest regional and international developments, including developments in Ukraine and the importance of stepping up efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis.

"The two sides reviewed the outcomes of the state visit recently paid by Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the UAE and the announcement of cooperation agreements, Memoranda of Understanding and protocols between several entities in the UAE and their counterparts in Turkey to strengthen cooperation and expand partnerships between the two countries," Wam reported.

Mr Erdogan had visited the UAE last month for his first official visit to the country in almost a decade. During that visit, the UAE announced it was setting up a $10 billion investment fund in Turkey.

The UAE is Turkey’s top trading partner among the GCC countries where trade between the two countries in 2020 reached $8 billion.