Police increase patrols near schools after death of pupil in Ajman

Police patrols have increased during school pick-up and drop-off times after a pupil died in Ajman last month.

The Our Pupils Are Our Responsibility campaign seeks to ensure the safety of pupils in private and public schools, said Maj Fuad Al Khaja, head of Traffic and Patrols Section at Ajman Police.

It will ensure that pupils reach school and return home safely by stationing police patrols at pick-up and drop-off points, Maj Al Khaja said.

In February, Sheikha Hassan, 12, from Yemen, stepped off the bus near her home in the Hamidiya area after she returned from Umm Ammar School.

After dropping Sheikha at the bus stop, the driver set off without checking the road was clear and hit her with the vehicle.

He was arrested and referred to prosecution.

Maj Al Khaja said as part of the campaign patrols will monitor bus drivers and ensure that they follow safety rules.

The force regularly organises events to educate bus drivers, parents and pupils on school bus safety.

He also urged motorists to stick to traffic rules, specifically during school times.