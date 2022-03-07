Coronavirus: UAE reports 386 new cases from 301,287 tests

The UAE reported 386 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours, a 77 per cent drop on the 1,704 cases detected a month back.

Daily cases have stayed below 1,000 since February 15. Active cases dropped to 36,667 as recoveries have exceeded infections since February 7.

Total cases in the country now stand at 883,270 and 301,287 tests were carried out in the 24-hour reporting period.

Another 1,203 people beat the virus on Monday, pushing the overall recoveries to 844,308.

One death was reported and the toll climbed to 2,302.

The country's mass testing and a nationwide vaccination campaign have been central to the UAE’s coronavirus strategy.

More than 24.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered since December 2020, with about 96.27 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

The comprehensive screening strategy has led to more than 140 million tests being conducted across the Emirates.