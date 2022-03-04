UAE weather: dusty, hot and sunny weekend ahead

Friday will be a dusty, hot and sunny day, with temperatures of about 35°C expected in some parts of Abu Dhabi.

The day was off to another foggy start as bad weather rolled into an area on the outskirts of the UAE capital.

The fog is expected to lift by 9.30am, leaving a sunny day in Abu Dhabi, where the temperature will reach 33°C.

It will be a little cloudier in Dubai, with highs of 32°C. Winds will be light to moderate, picking up at times and blowing dust.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected be calm.

Saturday will again be dusty and cloudy at times, especially over some coastal and northern areas, which could enjoy some light rain.

Temperatures will be similar to Friday, reaching 32°C in Dubai and 33°C in Abu Dhabi, where the skies should be clear.

The weather on Sunday will be similar but temperatures are expected to fall back slightly to 30°C in Abu Dhabi and 31°C in Dubai.

It will be very hot towards the end of next week but the mercury is set to rise sharply from Monday, reaching 35°C in Abu Dhabi and inching up until Thursday, when it is set to hit 39°C.