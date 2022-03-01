Call for Emirati students to apply for prestigious US scholarship programme

The Fulbright programme has been a launch pad for success for thousands of people since 1946

Gillian Duncan
Mar 01, 2022

The US Mission to the UAE has issued a call for young Emiratis to apply for a master’s scholarship programme that could gain them a place at a university of their choosing in the US.

The Fulbright Foreign Student Programme has given hundreds of thousands of people the chance to conduct research, exchange ideas, and help find solutions to international issues since its launch in 1946.

The achievements of Fulbright alumnus are impressive, with 89 participants going on to earn Pulitizer Prizes, 61 securing Nobel Prizes and another 16 receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The programme was rolled out in the Emirates in 2018.

Fulbright applicants for 2023-2024 can attend any university and major in any subject of their choosing, with the exception of master’s programmes with a clinical component, like medicine and nursing.

The award includes funding for tuition and fees; books, equipment, and travel allowance; a monthly stipend for accommodation and living costs; and a supplemental health and accident insurance plan.

More UAE pupils look to Canadian and Polish universities for good deals on fees

Applications are only open to Emirati citizens who hold a bachelor’s degree from the programme’s start date. They must also possess a strong academic background and be proficient in English and/or able to attend a Long-Term English (LTE) program prior to the start of the study programme.

Preference will be given to people who have little or no previous experience studying or living in the US. Applicants from all backgrounds, including those with disabilities, are encouraged.

For more information or to apply, visit the programme's information page.

Updated: March 01, 2022, 11:24 AM
