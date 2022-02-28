UAE weather: early morning fog and a chance of rain over some areas

Early morning fog over Abu Dhabi will clear to leave partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain in some areas on Monday.

The murky weather affecting areas on the coast and inland should clear by 9am.

Showers could develop in the north and east, said forecasters at the National Centre of Meterology.

Temperatures will fall, after hitting highs of 35°C in some parts of the country on Sunday.

The mercury will reach 29°C in Abu Dhabi city and 28°C in Dubai. It will be cooler in the west, with temperatures in the mid-20s.

Conditions will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and calm to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Humidity will rise overnight, raising the risk of fog or mist over some areas inland early on Tuesday, when temperatures will fall again and it could be dusty at times.

The risk of humidity and fog remains for the rest of the working week, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions for the early morning commute.

Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy at times with a gentle breeze.

The skies will be similar on Thursday, but temperatures will begin to climb, reaching highs of the mid-30s in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday, before falling back to the low 30s on Sunday.