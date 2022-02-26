UAE voices concern for civilians in Ukraine and calls for de-escalation

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The UAE has called for an immediate halt to fighting in Ukraine, where scores of civilian and military casualties have been reported after Russian forces entered Ukrainian territory on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said it was particularly alarmed about "the consequences for civilians present in Ukraine, as well as for the region, and for the international community".

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law, prioritise the protection of civilians, and allow for the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Lana Nusseibeh, the Emirates Permanent Representative to the UN, told the Security Council on Friday that the UAE was ready to work with fellow members to achieve de-escalation and a cessation of hostilities.

"Throughout this crisis, my country has consistently called for de-escalation and dialogue; we placed great hope in the various diplomatic initiatives and channels aimed at resolving the crisis. Those calls reflected our alarm at the consequences for civilians present in Ukraine, as well as for the region, and for the international community," Ms Nusseibeh said after the council voted on a draft resolution calling for Russia to withdraw its forces.

Russia vetoed the resolution, while 11 members voted in favour. The UAE, along with India and China, abstained as the resolution was defeated, which Ms Nusseibeh said was a "foregone conclusion".

“The result of this vote today was a foregone conclusion, but the avenues for dialogue must remain open more urgently than ever before, and we must pursue them together,” she said.

“Being from the Middle East, we are intimately aware of the critical importance of a stable regional security environment, and of de-escalation, diplomacy, and dialogue. Similarly, we understand from experience the need for inclusive and consultative processes.”

Ms Nusseibeh said the UAE supported the draft resolution’s emphasis on the need to adhere to the principles of international law and the United Nations charter.

"That must be the basis of the resumption of dialogue and of the path forward," she said.