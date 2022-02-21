Dubai 'jetman' hands out Museum of the Future invitations in dazzling aerial tour

A man wearing a jetpack handed out invitations to the opening of Dubai's new Museum of the Future in an incredible aerial tour of the city.

British inventor Richard Browning was shown flying between landmarks before the museum's opening this week.

He surprised residents when he touched down in the Downtown district, at a school in the emirate and at Ain Dubai on Bluewaters Island before returning to the landmark museum on Sheikh Zayed Road.

He was also shown taking a lift to the top of the 77-metre-tall museum at the end of his journey.

A caption read: “How do you invite people to meet the future?”

The long-awaited museum — which is more than half a decade in the making — will open its doors to the public on Tuesday.