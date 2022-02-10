UAE records 1,588 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 1,588 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, as daily infections stayed below 2,000 for the fourth day in a row.

Five people died during the 24-hour reporting period, while a further 2,301 recoveries were confirmed.

Authorities have reported 864,102 cases, 793,619 recoveries and 2,278 deaths to date.

The number of active cases fell to 68,205 as recoveries exceeded new infections for the fourth consecutive day.

The latest infections were identified as a result of 527,913 PCR tests.

More than 130 million tests have been conducted across the Emirates under a comprehensive screening strategy.

Case numbers have dropped significantly in recent weeks, following a sharp rise at the end of 2021.

Daily infections reached 3,116 on January 15 - the highest since the previous February - but have since fell to about half of that number.

On Wednesday, the UAE announced it as to gradually lift Covid-19 capacity limits at shopping centres and other public places within days.

Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said venues would be allowed to operate at full occupancy by the middle of February.

During the country’s weekly coronavirus briefing, he said the directives related to “various economic, tourist and recreational facilities, shopping centres and means of transportation”.

Dr Al Dhaheri said individual emirates would to allowed to set capacity limits for weddings and funerals.

He called on members of the public to abide by green pass rules in place in the emirates in which they live.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, a government health spokeswoman, reiterated the importance of continuing to follow safety rules during the briefing.

“We urge community members to adhere to the precautionary measures, by wearing face masks, avoiding overcrowded places and constantly sanitising,” she said.

“The health of our community is a priority and is everyone’s responsibility."

While praising the success of the UAE's inoculation drives, she said the commitment of the public remained integral to the country's recovery.

“The vaccine is not a substitute for adhering to relevant precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks, respecting social distancing and sanitising, among other protocols,” she said.