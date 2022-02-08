UAE weather: High winds and a chilly start to the day

It will be a dusty and windy day on Tuesday, with cooler temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are expected to reach 22°C in Abu Dhabi and 23°C in Dubai, according to forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology.

Winds will be breezy and strong at times, especially over the sea, kicking up dust and sand over exposed areas on land.

The Oman Sea will be choppy, with wave heights of up to 7ft.

Continues of fresh Northwesterly winds and strong at times with speed reaching 45 Km/hr and rough sea in Oman Sea with wave height reaching 7 ft offshore, from 07:00 Sunday 06/02/2022 until 18:00 Tuesday 08/02/2022. pic.twitter.com/81gFbfTuw7 — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) February 8, 2022

The wind will gradually lose speed overnight and into Wednesday.

Humidity will rise overnight and into the early morning, raising the risk of fog or mist in some eastern internal areas.

Temperatures will begin to rise in Dubai on Wednesday, reaching 25°C. Abu Dhabi will be slightly cooler at 23°C.

The skies will be fair to partly cloudy.

The mercury will continue to climb towards the end of the week, reaching 29°C in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi by Friday.