Abu Dhabi landmark lights up for Beijing Winter Olympics

One of Abu Dhabi's most striking landmarks delivered a dazzling message of support to thousands of athletes going for gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Abu Dhabi Oil Company headquarters was lit up in red to mark the official start of the global extravaganza on Friday.

Images depicting some of the event's biggest events - including a skier and an ice hockey player - were projected on to the impressive building.

ADNOC's building #inAbuDhabi lights up to celebrate the beginning of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, wishing all participants good luck.

The display also carried warm words to the winter competitors, saying "Abu Dhabi wishes good luck to all participants in the Beijing Olympic Winter games" in a number of languages.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, arrived in Beijing on Friday to attend the opening of the sporting spectacle.

Sheikh Mohamed is in China after being invited by President Xi Jinping.

The 24th Winter Olympics will feature close to 3,000 athletes from 91 nations , competing for 109 gold medals across seven sports.