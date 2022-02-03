UAE human rights institute elects six committee leaders for 2022

The UAE’s National Human Rights Institute has elected six people to lead the committees that will develop its programmes and initiatives this year.

The committees will guide the organisation’s work on civil and political rights; economic, social, cultural and environmental rights; complaints, monitoring and field visits; international relations and non-governmental organisations; enhancement of culture of human rights; and legal and legislative affairs.

Maqsoud Kruse, chairman of the NHRI, said Fatima Al Kaabi had been elected deputy chairwoman of the organisation.

Speaking at the institute’s second media briefing, Mr Kruse said Mohammed Al Hammadi would be chairman of the Civil and Political Rights Committee, Amira Al Suraidi was elected chairwoman of the Committee on Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Rights, and Mariam Al Ahmadi would be chairwoman of the International Relations and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee.

Fatima Al Badwawi was elected chairwoman of the Complaints, Monitoring and Field Visits Committee, Dr Ahmed Al Mansoori will be chairman of the Committee to Promote a Culture of Human Rights and Dr Zayed Al Shamsi was elected chairman of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee.

Dr Ahmed Al Mansoori was elected chairman of the Advisory Committee and Mohammed Al Hammadi will be chairman of the Strategic Communications Committee. These two committees are temporary and will work throughout the 100-Day Plan period.

Mr Kruse said the people elected would prepare plans and set projections for the coming year. He said these would be submitted to the board of trustees for review and approval at the next meeting, which will be held on February 23.

Much work to be done

Mr Kruse said work on the authority’s official website and social media accounts continues ahead of the launch campaign, the date of would be announced in due course.

“The first building block has been laid, and there is still much work to be done,” he said.

“We are fully aware of the importance of dealing with human rights issues seriously, thoroughly and responsibly, to ensure optimal implementation of human rights practices across all fields, and to meet the aspirations thereof.”

In response to a question about the NHRI issuing a report on human rights abuses committed by the terrorist Houthi militia against neighbouring countries, Mr Kruse said the NHRI was monitoring the situation closely, in co-operation with all the authorities concerned.

Answering another question, he said the Emirates had worked to establish a set of protected rights by issuing laws and regulations in all areas. He said initiatives to enhance the UAE’s human rights track record were being developed.

Regarding collaboration with law enforcement agencies in the UAE, Mr Kruse said the NHRI’s Complaints, Monitoring and Field Visits Committee would be responsible for developing mechanisms and procedures to simplify complaint submission, review and processing, and co-ordinating with the concerned authorities, to deliver recommendations and practical measures.

He said the committee would set the standards and procedures for dealing with complaints until they are resolved.

President Sheikh Khalifa established the federal body last August with the aim of ensuring national laws are aligned with international treaties and conventions on human rights to which the UAE is a signatory. It will also track human rights breaches.