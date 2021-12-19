Sheikh Khalifa announces board of UAE's human rights authority

The President, Sheikh Khalifa, has appointed the board of trustees to the UAE's landmark National Human Rights Institution and provided more information about how it will operate.

Sheikh Khalifa announced its secretary general and stipulated which government entities could participate in the board's work, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

Firstly, Saeed Al Ghafli was appointed Secretary General of the authority with the rank of undersecretary.

The board will be chaired by Maqsoud Kruse, who has worked with Hedayah, the Abu Dhabi-based international organisation that aims to counter extremism through dialogue, capacity building and research.

Membership of the board was set at four years, with a process established to select members from advisory and academic bodies, civil society institutions and those with technical expertise, given that their membership is in their personal capacity.

Sheikh Khalifa set out plans to establish the institution in August. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it is part of a long-term vision to advance human rights.

The other 11 board members are Fatima Al Kaabi; Mariam Al Ahmadi; Fatima Al Badwawi; Kulaitham Al Matrooshi; Nour Al Suwaidi; Rashid Al Suraidi; Ahmed Al Mansoori; Mohammed Al Hammadi; Zayed Al Shamsi; Abdul Aziz Al Noman; and Shahreyar Nawabi.

The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) is designed to foster a culture of human rights and raise public awareness through seminars, conferences and panel discussions. The institution also aims to provide information to authorities on whether national laws are aligned with international treaties and conventions on human rights to which the UAE is a signatory.

It will track human rights breaches and report them to relevant authorities.

Sheikh Khalifa also listed the government agencies that will participate in the institution's work and attend meetings of the board. They are: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; the Ministry of Justice; the Ministry of Interior; the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; and the Ministry of Community Development.

The institution is central to the UAE's aim to build firm foundations for its human rights policies.

In its development, authorities sought advice from international organisations such as the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.