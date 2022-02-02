UAE braced for more fog but temperatures set to rise

The UAE is set to be blanketed by fog until Friday but temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued fog alerts on Wednesday morning as a spell of unsettled weather continued.

The NCM said more fog and mist was expected on both Thursday and Friday morning in some internal and coastal areas.

The weather centre forecasts an increase in temperatures on both days.

Temperature readings are set to hit a high of 23°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Wednesday.

The NCM said a 'significant decrease' in temperatures is expected on Sunday, accompanied by dusty and cloudy conditions.