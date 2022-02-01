Dubai Police warning as 19 people injured in road accidents

Nineteen people were injured in different traffic accidents in Dubai over the weekend.

“Most of the accidents were caused by motorists failing to adhere to traffic laws and regulations,” said Brig Saif Al Mazrouei, head of Dubai Police’s traffic division.

The first accident which happened last Thursday on an internal road along Al Asayel Street, towards Discovery Gardens, involved a minibus swerving and colliding with a motorcycle.

"The motorcycle toppled over in the middle of the road causing the biker serious injuries," the officer said.

In a second accident on the same day, at a side street off Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown, two women sustained minor injuries after an SUV veered off the road, hit a cement barrier and flipped over.

On Friday, a lorry driver lost control of his vehicle inside Al Maktoum International Airport and hit a cement barrier. He escaped unharmed.

"We received a report of an accident on Saturday on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road involving a motorcycle and several vehicles, which was caused by failing to keep a safe distance," said Brig Saif.

"The crash left the motorcyclist severely injured.”

A man and his son were severely injured in another accident after their quad-bike flipped over in a desert area on Al Qudra Street. On Saturday, a minibus suddenly swerved on to the other lane of Sheikh Zayed Road and crashed into another vehicle near Al Khail Metro Station.

Three people were seriously injured in the accident, which caused huge tailbacks in the Marina area. Two motorcycles collided into two cars on Saturday night due to lack of safe distance and resulted in the injury of four people.

In a five-car pile up on Dubai-Al Ain road, three people sustained moderate to serious injuries.

"Primary investigation attributed the accident to the sudden breakdown of one of the vehicle’s engine in the middle of the road," said Brig Al Mazrouei.

Two more people sustained minor to severe injuries after their three-wheeler flipped over on a sand area in a horse-riding club in Al Warqa.