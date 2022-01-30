UAE labour laws: all you need to know about the changes in February

Changes to the way employment in the private sector operates, such as flexible working and shared jobs, will shortly be introduced in the Emirates.

Laws governing employment relations in the private sector, which were announced in November, will take effect on February 2.

They provide options that were not available before and strengthens workers’ rights.

The National explains what's new.

What are some of the most significant changes?

Dr Hassan Elhais, a legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates, said the abolition of unlimited contracts, anti-discrimination protection and the new work models such as flexi-time, part-time work and supplementary leave are the headline changes.

What new work options are now available?

Under condensed hours options, if an employee works 40 hours a week in line with their contract, they can now work those hours over three days, according to Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Other flexible working options include shared jobs, when two people do one job and split the hours after agreeing to the arrangement with their employer.

People can now work for more than one employer for a specified number of working hours or days.

They can also take on work for a temporary period to complete a specific task.

Working hours or days can also be changed, depending on the workload and an employer’s needs. Employers may also allow people to choose the times they work.

“For flexible work, this is a new thing,” said Mohamed Rouchdi, partner at ICLO law firm.

“In my opinion, there is something very good for employed students, who can freely work and have their own arrangements with mutual consent from their employer.”

What other changes have been made to contracts?

Employment contracts must now be limited, with any indefinite contracts changed to fixed-term contracts as long as three years that can be renewed.

Probation periods cannot be more than six months, and a notice of two weeks must be given to terminate them during this time. Employees who want to change jobs during the probation period must give a month’s notice, or 14 days if they want to leave the country.

“In case the employee wishes to join another employer during of course the probationary period the employee will have to serve 30 days’ notice on his employer,” Mr Rouchdi said.

“And in this case, also, the new employer will have to compensate the old employer for the visa costs and expenses for the hiring of the ex-employee. It’s like compensation.”

Many of the workplace changes improve flexibility for the employer and employee. Silvia Razgova / The National

If an employee leaves the country then returns to take up a new job within three months, the new employer would have to pay the former employer for the visa costs and the labour expenses incurred, he said.

Employers cannot force workers to leave the country after they leave their job or their employment is terminated. Instead, the former employee will be allowed up to 180 days to find a job without overstaying their visa.

How has protection for employees been strengthened?

Discrimination is prohibited in any form, be it race, colour, gender, religion, nationality, social origin or disability. A new minimum wage will be set.

“Article 27 of the new law will set a minimum wage, which is a new thing for the UAE to do,” Dr Elhais said.

“A proposal from the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in collaboration with other authorities, will set the minimum wage in the United Arab Emirates."

The new laws also provide more protection against harassment.

Employees cannot be forced to work any more than two hours of overtime a day. And if their job requires it, they must be paid 25 per cent more than their regular hourly rate.

In addition, employers cannot withhold employees’ documents, such as passports, and they cannot charge workers recruitment fees.

Employees will not have to pay legal fees when filing labour cases against employers for compensation of less than Dh100,000. If the amount is more than Dh100,000, there will be legal fees to pay.

End of service gratuity payments can now be paid in either UAE dirhams, or an employee’s chosen currency, as agreed upon in the employment contract.

All end-of-service entitlements must be paid within 14 days to avoid a penalty, Dr Elhais said.

