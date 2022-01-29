Son given suspended jail term for assaulting his father

An Emirati man has been given a one-month suspended jail term and fined Dh1,000 ($272), after being convicted of assaulting his father.

A civil court had already ordered the defendant, whose age was not disclosed, to pay his father Dh25,000 in compensation.

A court heard that on October 25, 2021, the victim – a consultant at a private hospital in Dubai – had been looking for his daughter, after discovering she was not at home.

He approached his son to ask if he knew where his sister was, but was assaulted, the court heard.

The son was found guilty by Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court, with the verdict upheld by the emirate's court of appeal.

The father subsequently took the case to the civil court to claim compensation and was awarded Dh25,000.

It was not made clear what prompted the incident.

“He attacked me hitting me all over my body, and that happened with deliberate encouragement from his mother,” the victim told the court.

He said his now ex-wife, stood and watched while he was assaulted.

“My mother died after this incident because of what happened to me,” he told the court.

During police questioning, the son had denied committing assault and claimed his father had attacked him.

His mother said she was not present during the incident.

Pictures showing scratches and bruises on the father’s body were presented to court.

A medical report provided to judges said he had bruises on his back, chest, face, arms and legs.

The victim also presented his mother’s death certificate.