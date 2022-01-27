UAE weather: weekend cold snap forecast, with single-digit temperatures in many areas

Drivers told not to exceed 80kph on a number of major roads, as visibility is reduced

ABU DHABI - UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - 27JAN2014 - Heavy fog engulfed on Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway with poor visiblity yesterday. Ravindranath K / The National (Standalone)
Gillian Duncan
Jan 27, 2022

Police reduced speed limits on several motorways in Abu Dhabi after dense fog engulfed the emirate early on Thursday.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert as the murky weather descended over most of the coastline, stretching deep inland.

Drivers were told not to exceed 80kph on a number of major roads, as visibility was reduced to less than 1,000 metres.

Residents across the UAE also experienced a chilly start to the morning. Some areas sank below 10°C in the early hours and were still around 14°C by 8am.

The fog is expected to lift by 10.30am.

It will be partly cloudy in Abu Dhabi, but sunnier in Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate and conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, becoming rough overnight. It will be calm in the Sea of Oman.

Residents, meanwhile, have been warned to expect a "significant drop" in temperatures by the weekend, according to forecasters at NCM.

The significantly colder weather is set to hit western and coastal areas by Friday.

Updated: January 27th 2022, 4:39 AM
UAEWeatherFoggy DubaiAbu Dhabi
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE provides online system to pay domestic workersStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: weekend cold snap forecast, with single-digit temperatures in many areas
An image that illustrates this article Indian village mourns youngest victim of Abu Dhabi terror attackStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article UAE lifts Covid-19-related flight restrictions for 12 African nations