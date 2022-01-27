UAE weather: weekend cold snap forecast, with single-digit temperatures in many areas

Police reduced speed limits on several motorways in Abu Dhabi after dense fog engulfed the emirate early on Thursday.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert as the murky weather descended over most of the coastline, stretching deep inland.

Drivers were told not to exceed 80kph on a number of major roads, as visibility was reduced to less than 1,000 metres.

Residents across the UAE also experienced a chilly start to the morning. Some areas sank below 10°C in the early hours and were still around 14°C by 8am.

The fog is expected to lift by 10.30am.

It will be partly cloudy in Abu Dhabi, but sunnier in Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate and conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, becoming rough overnight. It will be calm in the Sea of Oman.

#عاجل | #تنبيه #ضباب

تم تفعيل منظومة خفض السرعات إلى 80 كم/س على طريق الشيخ محمد بن راشد (أبوظبي - دبي)#Urgent | #Warning #Fog

Speed reduction system activated to 80 Km/h on Mohammed Bin Rashid road (Abu Dhabi - Dubai) — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) January 26, 2022

Residents, meanwhile, have been warned to expect a "significant drop" in temperatures by the weekend, according to forecasters at NCM.

The significantly colder weather is set to hit western and coastal areas by Friday.