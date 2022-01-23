UAE records 2,813 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths

The UAE recorded 2,813 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally of infections to 825,699.

Three people died during the latest 24-hour reporting period, leaving the death toll at 2,214.

Another 1,028 people overcame the virus as the recovery total climbed to 768,343.

The number of active cases stands at 55,142.

The latest cases were identified as a result of a further 517,107 daily PCR tests.

More than 121 million tests have been carried out to date.

Screening rates have intensified recently, with testing topping 500,000 three times this week.

Many employees require regular PCR tests to attend their place of work, while a negative test result is required to enter Abu Dhabi from other emirates.

Pupils and parents flocked for PCR tests in Abu Dhabi ahead of the resumption of in-person teaching in the capital.

Long queues were reported at Biogenix testing centre in Masdar City after the announcement on Wednesday.

Pupils in government-run schools nationwide will return to in-person learning in phases from next week.

Children will attend classrooms for the first time this term from Monday, January 24 and Monday, January 31, depending on their year group.

All private schools in Abu Dhabi will also begin a return to in-person lessons from January 24.