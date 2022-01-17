Watch: Emirates A380 magically disappears into fog after take-off

Such is the size of Emirates airline's Airbus A380, it's difficult not to notice it wherever it goes.

So to see it take off at close quarters and then simply vanish does indeed seem like an act of magic.

But nature can perform all sorts of incredible feats, as can be seen in this amazing video captured at Los Angeles International Airport.

The superjumbo accelerates up the runway and then leaves the ground, before almost immediately disappearing in a swirl of low-hanging cloud.

The A380 has been captured in a number of spectacular take off and landing videos, especially in blustery conditions where the pilots have to tackle crosswinds.

The Dubai airline recently received the last manufactured Airbus A380, the 123rd in its fleet.

The A380, the largest civil aircraft in history, set new standards in aviation. Its cabin allows for wider seats – up to 48 centimetres in economy class – and it has room for 545 passengers, although theoretically the plane can carry a maximum of 853.

Its cabin enables airlines to accommodate 232 more seats, or 75 per cent more than Boeing's 747-400, and 199 more seats, or 60 per cent more than the 747-8 in a four-class layout configuration.

The pandemic has forced several A380 operators to ground the aircraft or remove them from their operations altogether. However, Airbus says the superjumbo will continue to be supported and will fly "for decades to come".

_______________________________