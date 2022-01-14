Winning Dh100,000 in Mahzooz draw is 'rainbow after the rain' for grieving Filipina

A grieving Filipina described winning Dh100,000 ($27,225) in the Mahzooz draw as the “rainbow after the rain”.

Mary, 41, who works as an estate agent in Dubai, was feeling emotional at not being able to attend her grandmother’s funeral when she received the news about her winnings.

“The results came on my grandmother’s funeral day. I was sitting in my bedroom upset I wasn’t at her burial in the Philippines,” she said.

“I’ve lost many loved ones in 2021 and was feeling numb going into 2022.

“With this win I feel hopeful and more positive about the year ahead.”

She said the money would go towards supporting the needy, creating savings for her daughter, 2, and building a house in the Philippines.

“The pandemic put the brakes on that dream but this prize money is a blessing,” she said.

“We won’t have to dip as much into our hard-earned savings to push forward with our dream home.”

Mary was not the only Dubai resident to scoop Dh100,000 in the weekly draw.

Indian food and beverages entrepreneur Anckur, 39, said his win would help him achieve a lifestyle previously out of reach.

“We have no concrete plans, but my wife and I have a few ambitions of what we want the second half of our lives to look like,” he said, adding urging others to take part in the draw.

“I’m no longer a struggling entrepreneur but the momentum the Dh100,000 could provide a business would have meant the world when I was starting out.”

Also taking home Dh100,000 was personal chauffeur Jashim, 37, a Bangladeshi living in Al Ain.

He said he would be using the money to help others, including those on low income here in the UAE, as well as his family back home.

“Mahzooz gave me a lifeline and it’s my job to spread that goodness and hope,” he said.

The jackpot of Dh10,000,000 is still up for grabs and could be won in the next draw which takes place on Friday, January 15, at 9pm.

To enter, participants must register online and purchase a Dh35 bottle of water.