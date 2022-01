The UAE will experience fair to partly cloudy conditions on Saturday as temperatures are expected to rise.

Forecasters say it will be humid by night and a probability of mist formation in some areas.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 26°C in Dubai and and 25°C in Abu Dhabi.

Winds will be fresh to moderate, reaching top speeds of 35 km/h at times.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.