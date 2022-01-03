'All Emiratis celebrating' anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed becoming Ruler of Dubai

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister, said the anniversary of him becoming Ruler of Dubai is "an occasion dear to the hearts of all Emiratis".

On January 4, 2006, Sheikh Mohammed became Ruler of Dubai, following the death of his brother, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid.

The following day, members of the UAE Supreme Council elected him as vice president and approved President Sheikh Khalifa's nomination for him to be prime minister.

سمو الشيخة هند بنت مكتوم بن جمعة آل مكتوم: ذكرى تولي محمد بن راشد مقاليد الحكم في إمارة دبي تمثل مناسبة عزيزة على قلوب كل الإماراتيين نحتفي فيها بقائد مُلهِم يسابق الزمن من أجل رفعة وطنه وتقدم شعبه، بسعيه الدؤوب نحو التميز والابداع. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 3, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed "has established a unique development approach based on important pillars, foremost among them dedication to work, keenness to excel and reach the top of quality and make reaching the top and first place a strategic goal within various fields of work", said Sheikha Hind.