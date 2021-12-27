Dubai Police warn of tailbacks on E11 after vehicle catches fire

Dubai Police on Monday warned motorists of congestion on the E11 northbound after a fire broke out in large vehicle.

The force said traffic had been diverted because of the incident that took place around Dubai Parks and Resorts and it asked motorists to use other roads.

"Drivers are urged to take Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road [and] Emirates Road as alternative routes," Dubai Police said.

#Traffic_Update | Delays caused by a fire that broke out in a heavy vehicle on Sheikh Zayed Road nearby Dubai Parks in the direction towards Sharjah. Drivers are urged to take Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road & Emirates Road as alternative routes. — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) December 27, 2021

Abu Dhabi Police had also earlier warned of congestion in the area.

Google satellite mapping imagery showed lines of red on the E11 in the direction of Dubai starting at Ghantoot.

The maps also showed long tailbacks on the E311 in the direction of Sharjah but by 8pm the traffic was starting to clear.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The E11 is the longest road in the UAE and stretches from Al Sila in Abu Dhabi's west to Ras Al Khaimah in the north.

It is called several names depending on the emirate, such as Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road in Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.