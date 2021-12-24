UAE leaders congratulate head of Libya's presidential council on Independence Day

December 24 marks country's declaration of independence from foreign rule

The National
Dec 24, 2021

The President, Sheikh Khalifa, has sent a message of congratulations to Mohamed Al Menfi, head of the Libyan Presidential Council on the country's independence day, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar greetings.

Libya's independence day is marked every year on December 24 and celebrates the country’s emergence from foreign rule.

Meanwhile, the US called for calm as tensions rise between militias amid continued election uncertainty in the country.

Libya’s presidential elections had been scheduled for December 24 but have been called off.

Updated: December 24th 2021, 10:27 AM
LibyaUAESheikh KhalifaSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
