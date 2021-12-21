Mandatory weekly PCR tests for Abu Dhabi government workers from Sunday

From Sunday, Abu Dhabi government employees will be required to take weekly PCR tests to screen for Covid-19.

The decision announced on Tuesday evening has been made to "enhance" existing measures to "protect public health", Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said.

Coronavirus cases are rising globally because of the spread of the new Omicron variant, with countries in Europe and elsewhere tightening restrictions.

The government has urged the public to take “social responsibility” this holiday season.

In coordination with Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, the Department of Government Support will implement a mandatory requirement for PCR tests every 7 days for all employees of government entities and companies in the emirate, from Sunday, 26 December 2021. pic.twitter.com/qv9aKzakjh — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 21, 2021

The UAE reported 452 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of infections to 744,890.

Another 198 people overcame the virus as recoveries rose to 738,983. Two deaths were reported during the 24-hour period, with the toll increasing to 2,154.

The latest cases were detected as a result of another 396,090 PCR tests.

More than 107 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began as part of a comprehensive screening strategy aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.