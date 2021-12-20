Emirati boy, 4, and family helper die in RAK hotel pool tragedy

An Emirati boy and an Ethiopian woman died after getting into trouble in a Ras Al Khaimah hotel swimming pool.

The child, 4, was seen with his family's helper on hotel security footage going to the pool area an hour after it was closed to guests.

The surveillance camera at the hotel captured the two walking towards the pool at about 8pm on Wednesday.

It is understood the boy and the woman accidentally ended up in the deep end of the pool while no one was around to help.

The lifeguard had left his post by the swimming pool at 7pm when guests were no longer permitted to use it.

The footage showed the Ethiopian woman, 23, trying to rescue the boy while also fighting for her own life.

A guest who saw the incident from the balcony of his second-floor room called for help.

Hotel staff rushed to pull the pair from the water only to find them unconscious. An ambulance and the police were called immediately.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the boy on their way to Saqr Hospital but doctors' efforts to save the child failed.

The woman was taken to Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital in the emirate but doctors were also unable to save her.

The Emirati family had travelled from Abu Dhabi before checking into the hotel where the tragedy happened.

Police investigations are continuing.