UAE to stop editing films for adult content with introduction of 21 age rating

Films with adult content will no longer undergo editing or changes, following the introduction of a new 21 age rating in cinemas.

The Media Regulatory Office said screenings will be shown without editing in their original “international version".

Cinemas must adhere strictly to the new age rating, requiring proof of identification that a person is over 21.

Though most international releases are given the go ahead in the Emirates, it is common for films with adult themes to have certain scenes cut.

The highest age rating until now was 18, which relatively few releases come under.

Editing is largely reserved for cinema performances. Content shown on home streaming services and airline flight services is rarely edited.

In 2018, the government said there must be age ratings on a broader range of content, including books and video games.

