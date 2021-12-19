UAE public holidays: Monday, January 3, first working day of 2022 due to weekend change

Monday, January 3, will be the first day back to work in 2022 after a bumper holiday weekend, the government has reminded the public.

As announced earlier this month, the country will enjoy an extra public holiday on Sunday, January 2, as the new working week takes shape.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said Saturday and Sunday, January 1 and 2, are days off for the public sector. Private sector holidays are now the same as the public sector.

Much of the country, including federal and local government as well as schools will move to a Monday to Friday working week, with Friday as a half day. Saturday and Sunday will be the new weekend for many.

Although many private-sector employers have yet to formally make the shift, most are expected to do so by January.