Fighting fit troops on agenda as Arab militaries meet in Abu Dhabi

Military officers and experts from across the region are meeting in Abu Dhabi for a training and sports conference.

The Arab Military Symposium for Physical Preparation in the Military Field aims to assess how militaries can adapt to extreme conditions and the latest trends in military physical training.

It also seeks to reflect on how sports can encourage co-operation and competitiveness.

Nine countries — Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Djibouti and the UAE — are participating in the event, which is organised by the UAE’s Military of Defence and the Arab Military Sports Federation.

More than 100 officers from different units of the armed forces in the UAE are expected to attend over the next few days with dozens of speakers who are experts in training, fitness and nutrition.

The Arab Military Symposium for Physical Preparation in the Military Field, held at the Armed Forces Officers Club. The National

Salem Al Dhaheri, undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, said the main goals of the symposium were to “maintain combat readiness, increase fitness and endurance, raise self-confidence and improve patience among the members of the Armed Forces.”

“The [symposium] helps produce specialised trainers, increases physical fitness and enhances skills through competitions, sports activities and participating in international, Arab and local military sports events,” he said.

This is the seventh time the symposium has been held and the third time the event has taken place in the UAE.

It also seeks to address issues such as training in extreme climates and ensuring soldiers are better adapted to performing in hotter climates.

“The aim is to learn about the latest developments in military training,” said Brig Jehad Qtaishat from Jordan, who is head of the Arab Military Sports Federation.

“All forces should embrace sports,” said Brig Qtaishat. “They should have access to the latest developments. All Arab countries have come together here in friendship to share knowledge in these fields.”

The federation was established in 1982 and it runs many friendly competitions between Arab countries such as football, archery and rowing, in addition to holding two competitions for veterans.

The conference is running at the Armed Forces Officers Club until Wednesday.