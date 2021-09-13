Dubai's Gov Games returns with new category for non-government employees

The third instalment of the high-energy event, which tests participants' mental and physical strengths, will be held in the Dubai Design District

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MAY 12, 2018. Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed cheers the arriving terams at the finish line at Govgames. His team, F3, won first place. Set in motion by the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Govgames sees teams of Government workers pitted against each other in a bid to be Gov Games champions. The competition is held on Kite Beach. (Photo by Reem Mohammed/The National) Reporter: Section: NA

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, cheers the arriving teams at the finish line at Gov Games in 2019. Reem Mohammed / The National

The National
Sep 13, 2021

The third Gov Games, which pits teams of government employees against one another in a number of physical and mental challenges, will return from December 9 to 11 in Dubai Design District.

Launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, in 2018, the event will feature a new category this year, organisers said. It will allow teams of non-governmental employees to also take part in the high-energy competition.

“The new category was introduced in response to an overwhelming demand from members of the community, who attended previous cycles of Gov Games, to participate in a similar tournament for non-government employees,” said Marwan Bin Essa, director of Gov Games.

DUBAI, 4th April, 2019 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended today the second edition of Gov Games 2019 in Dubai, which are being held under the patronage and participation of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. Wam

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attende the second edition of Gov Games in Dubai. All photos by wam

“The organising committee is prepared to deliver another successful edition of the sports competition that once again features the participation of local, regional and international teams,” he said.

Participants registered in the community category will compete in a pre-qualifying tournament before securing a place in the main competition.

Previous instalments of Gov Games featured local and international teams, with participants including from countries such as Saudi Arabia, the US, the UK and Thailand.

The second instalment, held in 2019, had 168 teams compete, including 106 male teams and 62 female. More than 24,000 spectators attended the event, organisers said.

Sheikh Hamdan, who also participates at the event, boosted the total prize fund from Dh2 million to Dh3 million that year.

The respective men’s and women’s Gov Games champions each secured a top prize of Dh1 million while the two runners-up in each category received a prize of Dh300,000 and Dh200,000 per team.

The 2020 event, under the theme One Team, One Spirit, was cancelled owing the the coronavirus pandemic.

Registration is now open for participants from local and federal government entities, as well as members of the public, until Saturday, October 30. More information is available at www.govgames.ae.

Updated: September 13th 2021, 3:08 PM
Obstacle RaceDubaiUAEWellbeing
