Dubai's Gov Games returns with new category for non-government employees

The third Gov Games, which pits teams of government employees against one another in a number of physical and mental challenges, will return from December 9 to 11 in Dubai Design District.

Launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, in 2018, the event will feature a new category this year, organisers said. It will allow teams of non-governmental employees to also take part in the high-energy competition.

“The new category was introduced in response to an overwhelming demand from members of the community, who attended previous cycles of Gov Games, to participate in a similar tournament for non-government employees,” said Marwan Bin Essa, director of Gov Games.

“The organising committee is prepared to deliver another successful edition of the sports competition that once again features the participation of local, regional and international teams,” he said.

Participants registered in the community category will compete in a pre-qualifying tournament before securing a place in the main competition.

Previous instalments of Gov Games featured local and international teams, with participants including from countries such as Saudi Arabia, the US, the UK and Thailand.

The second instalment, held in 2019, had 168 teams compete, including 106 male teams and 62 female. More than 24,000 spectators attended the event, organisers said.

Sheikh Hamdan, who also participates at the event, boosted the total prize fund from Dh2 million to Dh3 million that year.

The respective men’s and women’s Gov Games champions each secured a top prize of Dh1 million while the two runners-up in each category received a prize of Dh300,000 and Dh200,000 per team.

The 2020 event, under the theme One Team, One Spirit, was cancelled owing the the coronavirus pandemic.

Registration is now open for participants from local and federal government entities, as well as members of the public, until Saturday, October 30. More information is available at www.govgames.ae.