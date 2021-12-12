UAE leaders watch thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, watched the dramatic conclusion of a historic Formula One season at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.

They were among a crowd of thousands who witnessed an incredible title showdown at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

They were joined at the showpiece event by Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, also the country's Prime Minister.

They were treated to spectacular entertainment on the track and up in the skies, as an eye-catching fly-past took place.

The sky was filled with streaks of red, white, green and black as Al Fursan aerial display team roared above the Yas Marina Circuit in the UAE capital in their Aermacchi MB-339A jets.

Dutch star Max Verstappen clinched his first drivers' championship with a remarkable last-lap victory over Britain's Lewis Hamilton, who was aiming to become the first man to secure eight world titles.

Both drivers were tied on points heading into the final race of the season, making for a winner-takes-all battle.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix returned to maximum capacity this year after being disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Race-goers enjoyed a high-octane spectacle as the quest for title glory came down to the final few seconds of the season.

