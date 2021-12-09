Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss decade of co-operation against disease

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Thursday received Bill Gates.

Sheikh Mohamed and the founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation discussed co-operation in the fight against diseases such as polio and malaria, state news agency Wam reported.

The announcement by Niger that it has eradicated river blindness is a milestone in the fight against neglected tropical diseases. Through initiatives such as the Reaching The Last Mile Fund, we remain committed to working with our partners to support these crucial global efforts pic.twitter.com/CjkWVB5IyB — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 9, 2021

They reviewed their co-operation and future initiatives after a decade of collaboration.

Sheikh Mohamed praised "the levels of co-operation between the two sides and the results achieved, emanating from shared desire to help provide decent and healthy living standards to all people", Wam said.

"He also stressed the importance of rallying efforts to eliminate preventable communicable diseases and to improve living conditions in the world's poorest communities."

Mr Gates thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his commitment as key partner of his foundation. Together they have pledged millions toward eliminating dangerous diseases.

Niger is set to be the first country in Africa to eradicate river blindness.

On Thursday, an event was held at Expo 2020 Dubai to mark the achievement, which was hosted by Reaching the Last Mile, a UAE awareness and fundraising initiative led by Sheikh Mohamed and the Gates's foundation, focused on tackling the five most common neglected tropical diseases.