Breaking: Sharjah government to adopt three day weekend

Public sector workers in the emirate will work just four days per week

Sharjah Skyline, Khaled Lake, Khan Area. Getty Images
The National
Dec 9, 2021

Sharjah's public sector will adopt a four day working week and a three day weekend under new plans.

Sharjah Executive Council set out the decision on Thursday. It will come into effect on January 1, 2022.

Employees will work 7.30am to 3.30pm, which is about 90 minutes longer than currently.

The decision follows the federal government's landmark shift to a Saturday-Sunday weekend, with a half day of work on Friday.

The decision makes Sharjah's government sector the first place in the Gulf and Middle East to fully adopt a four-day working week..

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, announced the move following instructions from the Ruler of Sharjah.

Updated: December 9th 2021, 10:41 AM
