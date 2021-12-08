Hundreds in Abu Dhabi earn back driving licences under police initiative

More than 1,000 motorists in Abu Dhabi have earned back their driving licences or had their black points reduced after taking part in police retraining courses.

Authorities also returned impounded cars to some of those who participated in and completed the courses.

The force offers three courses, which were introduced in 2017, aimed at giving law-breaking motorists an opportunity to learn more about road safety.

Authorities said 1,001 drivers who flouted rules attended the courses between January and June. The first course one caters to drivers with eight to 23 black points. They can have a maximum of eight points deducted if they pass the course.

The second helps motorists with more than 24 black points and whose driving licences have been withdrawn. The third course is for drivers of big vehicles who had their licences seized and for motorists whose cars were impounded.

All courses can be completed in a day and are available in Arabic, English and Urdu for people living in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. The first one is a four-hour course while the other two are for six hours each.

In a video shared on Facebook, Abu Dhabi Police said the programme was now open to people with hearing difficulties and is being offered in co-operation with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.

“It is a first for the UAE to launch the programme in sign language to mark the International Day for People of Determination, which falls on December 3,” said Col Ahmad Al Khaili, deputy director of Abu Dhabi Police’s Follow-up and Aftercare Department.

“Abu Dhabi Police is keen to partner with various authorities to implement initiatives that support and empower people of determination, improve the quality of their life, create and develop best services for them.”

People with hearing difficulties can also visit service centres to register. They can then attend the programmes and settle their fines.

For more details, drivers can call on 8003333 or write to t.points@adpolice.gov.ae