Dubai authorities reiterate penalties for blocking roads and unauthorised works

Drivers who park in a dangerous manner or obstruct the right of way for other motorists risk their vehicle being towed and impounded, Dubai authorities reminded residents on Sunday.

Existing legislation on parking offences and right-of-way regulations in Dubai have been updated and issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The resolution prohibits the completion of any work on a right-of-way area and its surroundings without first obtaining a permit or no-objection letter.

Permits cost Dh1,000 and are valid for up to a year.

All rules will be enforced by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Read more Dubai saves Dh210 billion thanks to 'smart' transport and traffic projects

In emergency cases, government entities are required to notify the RTA's Roads Agency within 24-hours of conducting the works on any right-of-way area.

The updated resolution stated the RTA Director General would determine which areas of the pavement could be used, but areas should not obstruct pedestrian traffic or disrupt public services.

Motorists who block a right-of-way area can have their vehicles locked, towed and impounded and can also be fined.

The Roads Agency can revoke and modify permits at any time and will create a black list registry for violators.

The updated resolution will be effective within 90 days.