UAE National Day: what are the Covid rules for people attending events today?

On Wednesday, the UAE tightened Covid-19 precautions in response to the emergence of Omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus.

The Al Hosn green pass, which is required to enter many public places, will be valid for 14 days, instead of 30, following a negative PCR test.

The new rule comes into force on December 5.

Earlier this month, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority set out the regulations for people attending National Day events.

PCR tests

Negative PCR test results are required to attend events and gatherings. The test must have been taken within 96 hours of the event.

Temperatures

The event capacity is limited to 80 per cent and temperatures will be taken before entry.

Masks

Masks must be worn at all times while indoors and when the event is crowded.

Social distancing

A distance of 1.5 metres must be kept from strangers. One family is allowed to sit or stand together without the need to stand apart.

Handshakes and hugs should be avoided.

Eligibility to attend

People of all ages are eligible to attend events, provided they have received a vaccine more than 14 days ago, received a booster or have a green-pass status on their Al Hosn application.

Event organisers will be required to form teams to ensure safety requirements are carried out and respected. They will also ensure entry and exit points are carefully organised to prevent crowding.

Continuous and periodic disinfection is also required. Hand sanitiser should be placed at the entrances and exits of public toilets.

"Let us celebrate safely, and preserve the gains and efforts made for the state for the sake of our health and safety," an Ncema representative said at a recent Covid-19 briefing.

The UAE was recently named the world’s most resilient country in terms of the Covid-19 response.

High vaccination rates and increased air travel were among the factors which propelled the Emirates to the top of the Bloomberg News chart.