UAE tops chart as most Covid-resilient country as Omicron variant hits

Coinciding with winter, the emergence of the new strain of coronavirus will cause concern for recovering economies

Sarah Forster
Nov 30, 2021

The UAE topped the latest Covid-19 global resilience ranking, with Finland and Chile also among the leaders.

The Emirates placed first in the Bloomberg News chart, with high vaccination rates and increased air travel among the key factors.

Ireland, Spain and Turkey were among the other top nations noted for their handling of the pandemic, although Ireland fell three places to fourth after cases surged to 2,418 per 100,000 in the past month.

The Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking moved the Emirates up from third place last month to No 1.

The UAE has been a consistently high-performing country thanks to an organised and thorough vaccination drive and stringent precautionary measures.

.

Cases in the UAE have stayed below 100 a day for the past month and there have been only three deaths from the virus in the last ten days. More than 90 per cent of the country is fully vaccinated, and 100 per cent of eligible people have had at least one dose.

Read more
Omicron limbo for two weeks as Dutch reveal cases before South Africa

The country is currently enjoying its winter, further limiting the spread of the virus as people spend more time outdoors.

Some European countries are facing a difficult winter ahead as cold nights bring people indoors, and restrictions are beginning to be reimposed.

Austria, which recently announced a lockdown and mandatory vaccinations, dropped 31 places.

Worldwide response to Omicron: in pictures

Image 1 of 25

Schiphol airport in Amsterdam. Dutch health authorities said they have found another case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant among passengers arriving from South Africa, bringing the country’s total to 14. AFP

Updated: November 30th 2021, 3:58 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE tops chart as most Covid-resilient country as Omicron variant hits
An image that illustrates this article Free entry to Expo 2020 Dubai on UAE national day
An image that illustrates this article UK's close contact rules weigh heavily on expat travellers' minds
An image that illustrates this article Travelling to India: What you need to know about Covid-19 rule updates