Coronavirus: UAE confirms first case of 'Omicron' variant

UAE health authorities on Wednesday registered the country's first case of the "Omicron" Covid-19 variant.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection said it had been detected in a woman who had came from an African country.

The woman has been isolated and those who had contact with her were also traced and isolated.

Authorities said she has not shown any symptoms but her condition is being monitored.

The ministry added all measures were in place to safeguard public health.