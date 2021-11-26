Tens of thousands of runners take over Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Run

One of Dubai's biggest thoroughfares was closed to traffic this morning, as tens of thousands of runners took part in the Dubai Run.

Families and children made up much of the crowd for the fun run, which has two routes along Sheikh Zayed Road, one of 5km and one of 10km.

The annual event is the culmination of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, where UAE citizens, residents and visitors are invited to take part in 30 minutes of exercise, every day for 30 days.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai who is the figurehead of the Challenge was at the start line of the race, next to the Museum of the Future.

Both routes go through the heart of the city and end near the Dubai World Trade Centre, but the longer 10km run takes in Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa.

The first run took place in 2019, but it had to be cancelled during 2020 due to Covid-19.

The annual Dubai Ride is also very popular, and took place earlier this month, with more than 30,000 cyclists pedalling down Sheikh Zayed Road on November 5.