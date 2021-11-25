Dubai Police unearth Dh176m of buried drugs to foil nationwide crime plot

Dubai Police seized more than a tonne of drugs valued at Dh176 million ($48m) buried across the country as part of a plot led by an international crime syndicate.

The huge haul of drugs stashed underground in various locations weighed a combined 1,342 kilograms, comprised of 809,534kg of hashish, 485,491kg of crystal meth, 41,888kg of heroin, 5,241kg of marijuana, 154 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of opium and 117,480 narcotic tablets.

The force arrested 91 drug dealers working with a syndicate overseas as part of a sting operation called “Locations".

Officers took action after being alerted to members of the syndicate selling drugs in the Emirates on social media.

“After the information was verified, several field teams of different disciplines were formed to investigate the syndicate's illegal activities and locate their accomplices”, said Maj Gen Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.

He said the crime network buried the drugs before sharing the co-ordinates with buyers after a sale was completed.

“Locations is proof of the efforts of Dubai Police’s highly qualified experts and criminal investigators, and the advanced technologies utilised by the force to combat organised crime and drug abuse,” Maj Gen Al Mansouri said.

Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, urged the public to be on their guard against cyber criminals using social media to flood the country with drugs.

He called on people to report suspicious activity online to the force's anti-cybercrime platform www.ecrime.ae

“Criminals have been exploiting technology, including social media platforms, to serve their harmful agendas, therefore, social media users must remain vigilant and not fall prey to online cybercriminals and drug dealers”, he said.